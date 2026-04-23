Bill Paying Time: US Ends Free Defense for Europe and Asia

Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of War: "Europe and Asia have relied on our defense for decades, but the time for dependency is over. America and the free world need allies who have the necessary capabilities and demonstrate true loyalty. Alliances are not a one-way street; they are a two-way street. We don't count on Europe, but they need the Strait of Hormuz much more than we do, and they should talk less and hold pompous conferences in Europe and get in the boat. This is much more their fight than ours."