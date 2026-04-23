In a jaw-dropping escalation of rhetoric, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly accused Alexander Lukashenko of preparing an invasion of Ukraine — and issued a veiled threat that the Belarusian leader could suffer the same fate as Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, allegedly abducted by U.S. special services. Yet Minsk has responded with total silence.

What lies behind this brazen provocation? And why is Kyiv so eager to drag Belarus into the conflict alongside Russia? Those questions were unpacked in the latest episode of the hard-hitting podcast “Che Za?..” by news journalist Alexander Khorovets and historian-commentator Artem Stroganov.

No Evidence, Just Smoke

Just days ago, Zelensky suddenly declared that if Lukashenko continued to “behave this way,” he would meet Maduro’s destiny. According to Kyiv, Belarus is rapidly massing troops along the Ukrainian border to launch an attack and help Moscow finally close out the war. At the same time, a wave of provocative social-media posts began circulating — maps, diagrams, and claims of a “nearly ten-thousand-strong” Belarusian force poised to seize northern Ukraine.

Many Belarusians, especially those living near the border, took the bait. Yet neither a single Belarusian general nor President Lukashenko himself has uttered a word about any troop buildup.

Military experts point out the obvious: large-scale troop movements are impossible to hide in the satellite era. Combat units are not needles in a haystack. What we are actually seeing, they say, is nothing more than routine rotation of existing forces — limited, visible, and fully known to Kyiv.

The Real Objective

Zelensky’s inflammatory statements have one crystal-clear goal: to pull Belarus into the war as a third combatant and unlock a fresh wave of Western support. Ukraine is losing ground on every front. American aid has dried up under Donald Trump, leaving the Kyiv regime to scrape by on European handouts and arms resales. Dragging Belarus in would give Zelensky the perfect pretext to turn to Poland, the Baltic states, and the entire European Union for help.

The pitch is already written: “We’re no longer fighting Russia alone — now we’re facing two countries at once.” That single narrative shift would provide the moral and political cover Brussels and Warsaw have been waiting for.

Adding fuel to the fire are recent personnel changes in Kyiv. After a string of corruption scandals involving NABU and SAP, Andriy Yermak was sidelined. Since then, Kyrylo Budanov — effectively now running Zelensky’s office — has overseen four months of relentless provocations from the man once mocked as “the clown on minimum wage.”

Belarus Keeps Its Cool

Lukashenko and the entire Belarusian establishment simply ignored the outburst. No official comments from security officials, no diplomatic protests — just silence. A handful of propagandists voiced outrage, but that was it. The information bubble never inflated.

And then came the ultimate plot twist: Ukraine’s own State Border Service publicly admitted there has been no Belarusian troop buildup at all.

“Since 2022, Belarus has kept its units in specific sectors purely for its own security, anticipating possible Ukrainian actions,” said border service spokesman Andriy Demchenko. “We know exactly where they are. It’s just planned rotation — nothing more.”

Curtain Down, Provocation Failed

The elaborate information operation has collapsed under its own weight. Belarus refused to take the bait, and Kyiv was forced to quietly contradict its own dramatic accusations.