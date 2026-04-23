3.76 BYN
2.80 BYN
3.28 BYN
US depleted its missile arsenals; there won't be enough for the next war, experts conclude
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In the US, experts from the Center for Strategic and International Studies say there are enough missiles for the current war in the Middle East, but not for the next one. The operation against Iran has "eaten up" the Patriot and Tomahawk arsenals. It will take three to six years to restore the stockpile to 2024 levels.
The Pentagon has already revised its missile delivery schedule to allies. Non-contract arms shipments to Europe are delayed or paused.