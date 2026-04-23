Chinese Scientists Discover Two New Lunar Minerals

Chinese researchers have discovered two new minerals on the Moon. Samples collected by the Chang'e-5 mission contained previously unknown compounds, named magnesiohangesite (Y) and changesite (Ce), MIR24 reports.

These are the second and third lunar minerals discovered by Chinese scientists. The first was changesite, described in 2022. Both substances are rare-earth phosphate minerals. They were present in small particles of lunar soil, just a few micrometers in size.

The samples came from two different sources. One sample was taken from the Oceanus temporosus region on the far side of the Moon. Another was obtained from a lunar meteorite from the Taklamakan Desert—the first lunar meteorite discovered in China and officially recognized by international organizations.

The minerals possessed a fine and unique crystalline structure, unparalleled on Earth. They were classified as merrillites. Such substances are found in samples from the Moon, Mars, and asteroids. The new discoveries provide crucial scientific data for an in-depth study of the material composition, geological evolution, and origin of the Moon, the scientists noted.