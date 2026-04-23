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Ministry of Energy: Number of Electric Cars in Belarus Exceeds 54,000
Text by:Editorial office news.by
According to the Ministry of Energy, the number of electric vehicles in Belarus has exceeded 54,000. The figure is more than doubling annually.
Infrastructure is also being developed to support this growth: the country currently has over 2,000 charging stations.
Experts estimate that by the end of the five-year plan, the number of electric vehicles on Belarusian roads could reach 300,000.