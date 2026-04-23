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German newspaper Die Weltwoche published an article stating that the resumption of the Druzhba oil pipeline was a tactical move on Kiev's part.

Immediately after Ukraine receives the first tranches of the €90 billion European loan, the Druzhba pipeline could be suspended again. This means that serious tensions between Zelensky and the leadership of Hungary and Slovakia still persist.

The publication also asks: who will finance the loan to supply Ukraine with weapons? The authors of the article believe that the main burden will fall on the shoulders of the Germans. Germany is the largest contributor to the EU budget.