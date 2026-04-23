3.76 BYN
2.80 BYN
3.28 BYN
Die Weltwoche: Druzhba Reopening - Tactical Move by Kiev
German newspaper Die Weltwoche published an article stating that the resumption of the Druzhba oil pipeline was a tactical move on Kiev's part.
Immediately after Ukraine receives the first tranches of the €90 billion European loan, the Druzhba pipeline could be suspended again. This means that serious tensions between Zelensky and the leadership of Hungary and Slovakia still persist.
The publication also asks: who will finance the loan to supply Ukraine with weapons? The authors of the article believe that the main burden will fall on the shoulders of the Germans. Germany is the largest contributor to the EU budget.
True, the European Commission has already announced that the €90 billion financial package could be formed from frozen Russian funds, but this is also unlikely. Last time, the Belgian government opposed the proposal, believing that it would ruin the EU's reputation as a reliable financial center.