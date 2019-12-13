EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Trump pledges to lift U.S. sanctions against Russia

Trump will cancel sanctions against Russia if elected to the post of head of state. The politician noted that the decisions of the administration of the current president of the country Joe Biden lead to the fact that the US completely loses contact with Iran, China and Russia. Trying to impose the American dollar on others, Washington is rapidly losing ground. Trump emphasized, it is necessary to use the sanctions pressure against these countries only in extreme cases.

