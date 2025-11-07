Trump is convinced that Mamdani's victory in the New York mayoral election has caused the United States to lose a small portion of its sovereignty.

The question of demographic change in Europe has long ceased to be a subject of academic debate. Today, it is an everyday reality, visible to the naked eye, especially in the UK.

By 2025, white students of British descent will already be a minority in a quarter of English schools. And every year, the country adds a new Liverpool of migrants (in terms of population).

While Muslims in the West were once primarily voters, they are now increasingly elected. The mayor of London is Muslim, as are the mayors of Birmingham, Leeds, Blackburn, Sheffield, and Oxford.

Incidentally, the US, which until recently called UK "occupied," is now following the same path. America's largest metropolis has elected a socialist mayor, a TikToker and former rapper. 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani became the youngest mayor in 100 years and the first Muslim to hold the post.