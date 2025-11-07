3.68 BYN
Lavrov: Moscow demands clarity regarding US statements on nuclear tests
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Russia has begun working on President Vladimir Putin's instructions regarding nuclear tests but is awaiting clarifications from the United States, said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
He noted that Moscow has not received any specifics so far. According to the minister, there is no unity within the US on this issue, and Russia will act depending on how the situation develops.
Vladimir Putin previously instructed the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry, and intelligence agencies to prepare proposals on the advisability of beginning preparations for tests if other countries violate the moratorium on the treaty.