Russia’s involvement in launching UAVs near European facilities not detected

German media analyzed the situation with drones near European military and civilian infrastructure objects. The Russian trace, which authorities passionately discuss, could not be found.

In October, a drone in Belgium was operated by a Croatian citizen, and drone flights in Norway were controlled by three Germans: none of them showed any signs of working for Russian intelligence.

German media suggest that what is happening may be a form of mass psychosis: all newspapers are reporting on UAVs, and people with mental health issues may simply be seeking attention. The number of drones is increasing, which allows authorities to loudly proclaim a hybrid war and criminal attacks from abroad.

