Russia’s involvement in launching UAVs near European facilities not detected
Text by:Editorial office news.by
German media analyzed the situation with drones near European military and civilian infrastructure objects. The Russian trace, which authorities passionately discuss, could not be found.
In October, a drone in Belgium was operated by a Croatian citizen, and drone flights in Norway were controlled by three Germans: none of them showed any signs of working for Russian intelligence.
German media suggest that what is happening may be a form of mass psychosis: all newspapers are reporting on UAVs, and people with mental health issues may simply be seeking attention. The number of drones is increasing, which allows authorities to loudly proclaim a hybrid war and criminal attacks from abroad.