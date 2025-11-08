Departure of trucks with Lithuanian license plates from Belarusian checkpoints temporarily suspended

The departure of heavy goods vehicles with Lithuanian license plates from Belarusian checkpoints is temporarily suspended to facilitate the organized redistribution of freight carriers to parking areas. This measure, effective from 9:00 AM on November 10, was reported by BELTA with reference to the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus.

