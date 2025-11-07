The situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces around Pokrovsk is catastrophic—up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers could find themselves encircled. The likelihood of such an outcome is increasing daily: as the capture of Pokrovsk concludes, the ring around Maryinka is tightening, and this area hosts several Ukrainian units' deployments.

Ukrainian command continues to reinforce this sector—a strategic mistake even by Western media standards. The battle for Pokrovsk could conclude within the next two weeks or even sooner: Russian forces already control 80% of the city.

Meanwhile, to bolster troops on the Pokrovsk front, Vladimir Zelensky personally visited the rear units. He awarded soldiers with gratitude and medals, and delivered an inspiring speech.

However, a closer look at the insignia of the Ukrainian heroes revealed Nazi runes. The "SS" symbol was present on the uniforms of at least two soldiers. Post-factum statements claimed these were battalion numbers, but the runes do not resemble the digit "44" at all.