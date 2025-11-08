3.68 BYN
Leadership of BBC resigns after falsification of Trump's speech video
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A high-profile resignation occurred within the BBC leadership following the falsification of a video of U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech. The CEO of a British media corporation and the head of BBC News have stepped down from their positions.
In a documentary shown prior to the recent U.S. elections, various fragments of Trump’s January 2021 speech were edited in such a way as to create the impression that he called on his supporters to storm the Capitol.
It is expected that on November 10, the British corporation will issue an official apology to the American leader.