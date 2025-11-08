Lukashenko Congratulates President of Côte d'Ivoire on Election Victory"

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has extended his congratulations to Alassane Dramane Ouattara

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has extended his congratulations to Alassane Dramane Ouattara on his victory in the presidential elections of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, according to the Belarusian leader’s press service.

“The election results reflect the high level of public trust and the unquestionable support for the chosen path of state-building. I am confident that your dedicated work in this responsible position will continue to contribute to the prosperity of the country and the well-being of its citizens,” stated the Belarusian leader.

Lukashenko reaffirmed Belarus’s interest in developing long-term, strong relations with Côte d'Ivoire.

“I would like to especially emphasize Minsk’s readiness to offer Yamoussoukro our expertise in agriculture, supply of equipment and food, medicine, and digitalization. I am convinced that we possess significant potential to expand bilateral cooperation in these areas,” the President’s congratulatory message read.