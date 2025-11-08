Under the slogan "For Peace and Development," the Second International Congress of Freedom is taking place in Minsk. It is organized by the Liberal-Democratic Party of Belarus. More than 100 representatives from EU countries, the USA, India, Asia, the Middle East, and Russia are participating in the event.

Several interviews had to be canceled because not all participants reached Belarus. The reason is that many politicians, party representatives, and leaders from EU countries were denied crossing the border on dubious grounds. Among them are representatives from Poland, Slovakia, Austria, and Germany, which again confirms that the European Union is afraid even of discussions about peace and development.

Belarus, with its principles and chosen political vector, is today like a thorn in the side of the West. However, it should be noted that a number of politicians in Europe understand that without cooperation with Belarus and Russia, Europe will not be safe, strong, or economically powerful. That is why foreigners are coming to Belarus for dialogue and the establishment of new contacts.

Steve Samarin, political scientist (USA):

"The declaration of freedom they proclaim and what true freedom actually is are completely different things. Belarus is open to all foreign citizens; you can come without visas or any obstacles. But the European Union does not allow this. We had to travel more than 10 hours through the Latvian border to attend this forum. When we are on the brink of World War III, discussing peace is the top priority."