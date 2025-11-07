Diploma with Quality Mark: In 2024, 35,000 Foreign Students Studied in Belarus

Outstanding figures in culture, sports, science, and politics are the result of diligent effort and, of course, education. Strong scientific schools and the adoption of cutting-edge teaching methods have always been sources of pride for Belarus. Our diploma with a quality mark attracts students from around the world, eager to benefit from Belarusian education.

In the 2024 academic year, 35,000 foreign students studied in Belarus. High standards of education are far from the only advantage - Belarus also cares about comfort, including psychological well-being, ensuring that every student has opportunities for self-realization.

The aspiration to earn a Belarusian diploma brings together students from numerous countries, united by their confidence in the quality of education. The expectations are equally high for both Belarusian and international students, meaning graduates leave equipped with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills to become promising professionals.

One of the most renowned works celebrating love for Belarus = the song "My Homeland" - was performed by students from China. They combine their studies with performances, accompanying themselves on the guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, which they wished to share with the Belarusian audience.

"This is one of the oldest national instruments of China, with a history spanning over 2,000 years. We participate in numerous creative events, both at Vitebsk State University named after Petr M. Masherov and in city and national festivals. It’s a great happiness to represent our culture," shared Van Huaqiu, vocalist of the international student collective at Vitebsk State University.

Graduate student Liu Junzhe knew much about Vitebsk even before arriving. He learned about the university from friends who returned to China with Belarusian diplomas and successfully built their careers.

“This is a good place, a good university, with many specialties to choose from. I want to find a good job in China. With this degree, I can become a teacher,” said Liu Junzhe.

Valentina Bogatyreva, Rector of Vitebsk State University named after Petr M. Masherov, remarked: "When Chinese citizens pursue postgraduate studies here, it indicates a substantial scientific potential. Education in Belarus is highly valued in China. Our diplomas are certified through a recognized center in China. We are continually expanding our educational and scientific potential because only the combined strength of these can establish us as a university of the highest caliber."

Master’s graduate Liu Na takes pride in experiencing the unique atmosphere of the renowned Vitebsk Art and Graphic Faculty. Belarus has preserved strong scientific schools, celebrated since Soviet times worldwide, making it unsurprising that foreigners often choose Belarusian universities from the many options available.

“The Faculty of Art and Graphics has excellent teachers—talented artists. I would love to continue my studies here in postgraduate programs,” said Liu Na.

At Vitebsk State Medical University, students from over 50 countries study. Sebastián Alexander Sánchez Rodríguez arrived from Ecuador. Hearing of the university’s prestige in South America, he traveled thousands of kilometers and navigated complex logistics to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor.

“Everything is wonderful here; I like Vitebsk. Studying medicine abroad, in another language, is very challenging, but talented teachers have helped me. I’ve met many different people—students from Sri Lanka, Arab countries, and Belarus - and all are very kind,” Sebastián shared.

Denis Lits, Vice-Rector of Vitebsk State Medical University, explained: “We are undertaking significant efforts to attract students worldwide. We have established several international educational centers, which help us promote and recruit. By 2025, we plan to open centers in Kuwait, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates.”

Entire dynasties also study here - graduates who return home recommend this university to their families. The advantages are numerous: high educational standards, a blend of theory and practice, and, of course, safety.

“When I arrived, it was summer, and everything looked so beautiful - I liked it. I want to stay here for my internship and residency. It’s safe, I can walk around freely, and the people are kind and well-mannered,” said Ecuadorian student Leonardo Moreira.

Alexei Chukanov, Rector of Vitebsk State Medical University, noted: “What matters most to us—and to our students - is quality education, the opportunity to work with patients, and the use of the latest technologies in training. Youth is the time to experience the best, and we are proud that students and foreigners choose Belarus and our university as that place.”