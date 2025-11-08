3.68 BYN
IOC to Ban Transgender Athletes from Women's Events and Limit Athletes with Sex Disorders
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The International Olympic Committee plans to prohibit transgender athletes from competing in women's disciplines and to restrict access for athletes with disorders of sex development, reports The Times.
The decision is grounded in scientific evidence indicating that physical advantages conferred by male biology can persist even after hormone therapy. This policy change is expected to be formalized legally at the beginning of 2026, likely during the IOC’s winter session in Italy.