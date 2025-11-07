"Unfortunately, no," she says. "I taught international law for almost 16 years. I myself stayed here in 2014, understanding that I have the knowledge. I wanted to try. You can't imagine how much I waited for the arrival of the International Committee of the Red Cross. I thought this organization would be right there with people in their suffering where they are being shot at. But it turned out not at all. Everything is politicized, everything is sold, everything is biased in favor of imperialist ambitions of Europe and Britain—to humiliate Russia, to kill everything Russian in all those who do not even consider themselves Russian by nationality but are close to the spirit, to Russian-ness itself—traditions, faith, thoughts—because they are individual people: Belarusians, Russians. Our way of thinking is different. All of this annoys them; everything is built around them. That’s why international law doesn’t work. International humanitarian law doesn’t work. It works only when it’s politically advantageous. Then it works. But, unfortunately, it’s a kind of manual law, the law of the strong. Whoever is strong can afford not to follow it. But they will demand others to obey it as they see fit. That’s why it’s a flawed law."