During a meeting with the President of Belarus on November 10, President Alexander Lukashenko addressed the skepticism of American officials regarding the presence of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory

During a meeting with the President of Belarus on November 10, President Alexander Lukashenko addressed the skepticism of American officials regarding the presence of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. The discussion took place amid deliberations on refining Belarus’s socio-economic development program for 2026-2030, reports BELTA.

One of the issues raised was the inclusion of a priority to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities. Lukashenko emphasized that, despite the utmost importance of this matter, it pertains to military policy, strategy, and defense—areas that involve sensitive, classified issues that should not be publicly disclosed. One such issue is the status of nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus.

“The Americans still claim they don’t know whether we have nuclear weapons or not. Well, let them think that. We’ve warned them. We don’t specify how many, where, or how. That’s my concern. It’s stored securely. I’ll go further: we’ve serviced it again—delivered it to Russia, maintained it, and brought back the most modern version of tactical nuclear weapons. We cannot and will not disclose all these details, not just for our people, but primarily to foreign entities,” he asserted.