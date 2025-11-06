Belarusian army is training UAV operators

The relevance of using drones is growing daily. The Belarusian Armed Forces have developed their own training system for specialists, which takes into account the experience of both special military operations and other armed conflicts. The Commander-in-Chief's task is to ensure the maximum number of service members capable of operating combat drones.

Denis Dudkin, Head of the Department for the Application and Development of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) of the Belarusian Armed Forces:

"Experience shows that a well-trained operator is capable of destroying enemy equipment at a considerable distance, and 60-70 well-trained crews can advance the front line. So-called kill zones are created where evacuation, provision delivery, and ammunition supply are impossible. Our training system is designed to provide initial training first, and operators subsequently refine it through combat training and unit coordination."