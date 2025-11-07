Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon

Trump Nominates John Cole for US Special Envoy to Belarus

Trump Nominates John Cole for US Special Envoy to Belarus

Lawyer John Cole has been nominated for the position of US Special Envoy to Belarus. President Donald Trump nominated him, BelTA reports.

According to TASS, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki reported that Cole is holding talks with the Belarusian leadership.

Разделы:

PoliticsU.S.A.