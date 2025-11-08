Lukashenko Advocates Prudence Over Digital Transformation Emphasizing Cybersecurity and Data Privacy

During a meeting in Minsk, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for a balanced approach to digitalization and stressed the importance of cybersecurity, reports BELTA.

Discussing the topic of digitalization, the President noted that it should be approached sensibly, without converting every piece of information into digital form. “Not because I’m a conservative. You know I’ve had to make decisions regarding IT technologies. Almost no one in the world was dealing with these issues back then,” he said. “I made those decisions decisively. We shouldn’t rush ahead so blindly. We don’t need to digitize everything.”

He explained that digital transformation should be reserved for where it’s truly necessary. “Where it’s needed, let’s do it. Where we can manage without it, let’s refrain from unnecessary digitization. We will ensure cybersecurity,” he emphasized.

Addressing cybersecurity concerns, Lukashenko suggested that certain information still be stored on paper, as it can preserve data integrity and prevent leaks. “Let’s keep some things on paper, as we did before. This way, we protect information and avoid unnecessary risks. People shouldn’t worry too much: ‘Oh, personal data—phone numbers, addresses...’” he advised.

He also touched upon the prudent use of mobile phones, especially among officials: “There’s no secret if you’re on your phone—what you’re doing, where you’re going... No secrets there.”