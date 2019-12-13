EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

U.S. Secret Service initiates check of Musk's deleted post

The U.S. intelligence service is interested in Elon Musk's deleted post.

After another assassination attempt on Trump, the billionaire released a post on his social media platform, X, expressing surprise that the same was not happening to White House leader Biden and Vice President Harris. On the same day, the publication was deleted and Musk called the statement a joke.

The US Secret Service now intends to determine whether the recording posed a threat to the politicians named in it. If proven guilty, the billionaire faces up to five years in prison.

