Bloomberg: The EU's GDP could lose 0.7% due to a trade deal with the US
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Bloomberg experts report that the EU's GDP may decline by 0.7% because of a trade agreement with the United States.
According to the agency's assessment, the rising import tariffs and the strengthening of the euro against the US dollar over the past year will lead to a sharp decrease in the competitiveness of the European Union's economy.
Earlier, the United States and the EU agreed that the import duty on all European goods entering the US would be 15%, while the EU would not impose tariffs on American goods.