Belarus Resuming Dialogue with IMF
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus is resuming dialogue with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after a three-and-a-half-year pause.
The world's largest financial institution invited our country, represented by the National Bank of Belarus, to participate in its annual autumn meetings.
First Deputy Chairman of the Board Alexander Egorov held online talks with IMF representatives. The main goal was to discuss outstanding issues and make the decisions required for further cooperation.