Belarus Resuming Dialogue with IMF

Belarus is resuming dialogue with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after a three-and-a-half-year pause.

The world's largest financial institution invited our country, represented by the National Bank of Belarus, to participate in its annual autumn meetings.