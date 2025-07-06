Belgospischeprom Products are Shipped to 53 Countries

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/36cb6960-1c1e-4653-8009-a67614488062/conversions/0bcab81d-a1c4-4b93-8222-668c2f265eaa-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/36cb6960-1c1e-4653-8009-a67614488062/conversions/0bcab81d-a1c4-4b93-8222-668c2f265eaa-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/36cb6960-1c1e-4653-8009-a67614488062/conversions/0bcab81d-a1c4-4b93-8222-668c2f265eaa-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/36cb6960-1c1e-4653-8009-a67614488062/conversions/0bcab81d-a1c4-4b93-8222-668c2f265eaa-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belgospischeprom expanded sales geography to 53 countries last year. Products were shipped with a 111% growth rate, at that shipments to the African continent were increased by 6% more. The industry food concern entered the markets of Latin American countries.

For example, rapeseed oil was sold to Ethiopia and South Africa for the first time, and brewing malt was sold to Brazil and Chile. The sales geography in South and Southeast Asia expanded: sugar to Afghanistan, beet pulp to the Philippines. In addition, the industry's enterprises almost tripled their supplies to Mongolia, by 35% to China, and by 23% to Israel.