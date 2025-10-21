3.68 BYN
Silver- and platinum-linked bonds now available for trading in Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
These new financial instruments are innovative for the national market; these bonds will help investors protect capital and expand their income opportunities.
As a reminder, gold-linked bonds were launched on the Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange this summer.
The stock market in our country is actively developing. Over the past three quarters, it has grown by 20% compared to the same period in 2024.
Note that the Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange is announcing the launch of a new marketplace. The platform will simplify access to securities and other financial services for individuals and businesses.