Belarus' Gold and Foreign Exchange Reserves Exceeds $11.5 billion

Belarus' gold and foreign exchange reserves have increased significantly and set a new historical maximum.

The increase in just one month was almost 380 million dollars. The total amount of assets exceeded 11.5 billion dollars.

The largest share in the structure of our international reserves is made up of assets in foreign currency and monetary gold. Growth across the board.