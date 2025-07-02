3.77 BYN
Belarus' Gold and Foreign Exchange Reserves Exceeds $11.5 billion
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus' gold and foreign exchange reserves have increased significantly and set a new historical maximum.
The increase in just one month was almost 380 million dollars. The total amount of assets exceeded 11.5 billion dollars.
The largest share in the structure of our international reserves is made up of assets in foreign currency and monetary gold. Growth across the board.
Thus, the volume of currency at the beginning of July was 4 billion 427 million, that is, in June they added almost 339 million, and the volume of gold reached almost 5 billion 700 million. That means plus 19 million in a month.