Egypt May Recognize Belarusian Halal Certificates
Belarus actively supplies dairy products to Egypt and imports fruits, vegetables, and coffee extracts. This was discussed at a meeting of the working group on cooperation in the agricultural sector, held via video conference.
It was noted that trade turnover in 2024 has doubled compared to 2023.
Belarus is currently negotiating with Egypt for the recognition of its Halal certificates. Plans also include the export of Belarusian baby food, joint production of animal feed, and supply of Belarusian seed potatoes to the Egyptian market.