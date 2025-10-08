Egypt May Recognize Belarusian Halal Certificates

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b0bf39da-9ba2-449b-8fe9-6ecaa2e91583/conversions/8c64d872-27e1-4005-b85d-7f464039e2a4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b0bf39da-9ba2-449b-8fe9-6ecaa2e91583/conversions/8c64d872-27e1-4005-b85d-7f464039e2a4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b0bf39da-9ba2-449b-8fe9-6ecaa2e91583/conversions/8c64d872-27e1-4005-b85d-7f464039e2a4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b0bf39da-9ba2-449b-8fe9-6ecaa2e91583/conversions/8c64d872-27e1-4005-b85d-7f464039e2a4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus actively supplies dairy products to Egypt and imports fruits, vegetables, and coffee extracts. This was discussed at a meeting of the working group on cooperation in the agricultural sector, held via video conference.

It was noted that trade turnover in 2024 has doubled compared to 2023.