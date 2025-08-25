President of Belarus: There Must Be a System in Trade

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has set a deadline of January 1 for the creation of an effective retail service system across the entire country, with particular emphasis on rural areas. The Head of State announced this at a meeting dedicated to discussing the efficiency of the retail service system for the population on a national scale, reports BELTA.

“There must be a system in trade,” emphasized the President.

He pointed out that Belarus is composed of various regions—including oblasts and the city of Minsk—as well as districts, over 1,400 agro-towns, and large villages. All of these settlements are located along the main roads. There are also small hamlets and tiny villages, often regarded as unpromising, yet inhabited by 7 to 10 people, mostly elderly individuals who, in their time, helped build the country—something the Belarusian leader highlighted.

“Based on this, you need to develop a system for serving people. The deadline is January 1,” the President tasked.