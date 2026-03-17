Anastasia Moskvina: Today's audiences aren't interested in static, they need movement

No one in the family of the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus opera soloist and People's Artist of Belarus Anastasia Moskvina sang. How did the heroine of "Aktualnye Interview" discover her talent?

No one in Anastasia Moskvina's family was involved in professional music. Yes, they sang, as they do throughout the country, because that's a Belarusian tradition. But not opera.

"I studied violin at a music school. This background helped me decide on a career as a musician. I received my first education at the Belarusian State University of Culture, where I studied theater directing and drama. My singing was at the level of actors. My voice was beautiful from the start, with a good timbre, but I had no operatic vocal training," the Bolshoi Theater soloist said of herself.

Anastasia Moskvina on the stage of the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus