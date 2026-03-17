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Anastasia Moskvina: Today's audiences aren't interested in static, they need movement
No one in the family of the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus opera soloist and People's Artist of Belarus Anastasia Moskvina sang. How did the heroine of "Aktualnye Interview" discover her talent?
No one in Anastasia Moskvina's family was involved in professional music. Yes, they sang, as they do throughout the country, because that's a Belarusian tradition. But not opera.
"I studied violin at a music school. This background helped me decide on a career as a musician. I received my first education at the Belarusian State University of Culture, where I studied theater directing and drama. My singing was at the level of actors. My voice was beautiful from the start, with a good timbre, but I had no operatic vocal training," the Bolshoi Theater soloist said of herself.
Anastasia Moskvina on the stage of the Bolshoi Theater of Belarus
The interviewee admitted that she felt the need for a different education, specifically to work on her voice. Therefore, she began studying classical singing with a teacher at the Belarusian State Academy of Music. "When we talk about modern opera, an opera singer must be both an actor, a singer, and a dancer. Audiences are no longer interested in statics; they want movement, for the singer to act on stage the same way a drama or film actor would. There needs to be a show, but this requires training," Anastasia Moskvina concluded.