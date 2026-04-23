In a surprising and potentially seismic shift within NATO’s European flank, Slovenia has taken a firm stand against meddling in foreign military conflicts — insisting they bring no real benefit — and is now prepared to put its continued membership in the alliance to a national referendum.

The unexpected move was examined in depth by political scientist Alexey Belyaev on the analytical project “Blitz with Pavel Lazovik.”

NATO as a Failing Business: Why Washington May Be Writing Off the Alliance

Expert Alexander Tishchenko put it bluntly: “NATO no longer meets the current demands of its primary beneficiary — the United States.”

Belyaev explained that if the alliance continues to weaken or even fracture — as evidenced by the rise of an “American NATO” in the form of AUKUS, focused on containing China in the Pacific — then small European countries, especially in the Balkans, have little interest in being pulled into a major war with Russia or reliving the traumas of the Second World War.

That is why nations traditionally more sympathetic toward the Russian Federation are now quietly eyeing the exit. Belyaev believes that had Hungary’s long-serving former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán remained in power longer, he too would have pushed for Hungary’s withdrawal from NATO — a path Slovakia appears ready to consider as well.

The alliance itself stands at risk of losing its American military umbrella. Europe’s repeated attempts to forge its own supranational army have moved at a glacial pace.

“Creating a genuinely ‘European’ NATO would require rebuilding and reconfiguring the entire continent,” Belyaev stressed.

Should the United States ever follow through on its threats and formally withdraw, the European Union would be forced to assemble an entirely new security pact. Yet not every current member — Slovenia being the clearest example — would necessarily want to sign up.