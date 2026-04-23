Area of radioactive contamination from Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Belarus decreased to 12%

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The Chernobyl accident is one of the most tragic and widespread events in history. Belarusian state policy is aimed at supporting affected citizens and ensuring environmental and radiation safety.

Particular emphasis is placed on fully addressing the consequences of the Chernobyl accident. Experts note that the area of radioactive contamination has significantly decreased, now accounting for approximately 12% of the territory. However, the situation in the Gomel and Mogilev regions remains under special monitoring.

Darya Karvetskaya, Legal Support Chief Specialist of the Department of Nuclear and Radiation Safety of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus:

"First and foremost, we must remember the people who participated in the cleanup efforts following the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant disaster. These are citizens who were assigned to specially planned work in 1986-1987. Today, they have the status of liquidation participants. I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize once again: this status guarantees them special care and support from the state."