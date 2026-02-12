Belarus-Russia Parliament Assembly Commission of the Union State takes place in Moscow

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ebbf505d-c416-4bfc-aee0-738a6085776a/conversions/04e21c84-88a1-43f1-9db6-1c638aaefd07-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ebbf505d-c416-4bfc-aee0-738a6085776a/conversions/04e21c84-88a1-43f1-9db6-1c638aaefd07-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ebbf505d-c416-4bfc-aee0-738a6085776a/conversions/04e21c84-88a1-43f1-9db6-1c638aaefd07-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ebbf505d-c416-4bfc-aee0-738a6085776a/conversions/04e21c84-88a1-43f1-9db6-1c638aaefd07-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A meeting of the Parliament Assembly Commission of the Union of Belarus and Russia on International Affairs, Migration Policy, and Relations with Compatriots was held in Moscow. It was chaired by Sergei Rachkov.

The focus was on the implementation of the Union State's migration policy concept. Parliamentarians assessed fulfillment of the decisions already made and outlined next steps. Migration and international cooperation remain among the priorities of the Union State agenda.

Sergei Rachkov, the Chairman of the Commission and Head of the Standing Commission on International Affairs at the House of Representatives of Belarus:

"For the first time, we will formally discuss certain international events in the context of the Union State's interests. This means we will exchange opinions on the current global situation, the challenges and threats facing Belarus and Russia. We will determine how the Parliamentary Assembly can respond to some of the sometimes provocative events and actions of a number of unfriendly countries. Of course, we will also consider how we can better support our friendly countries and partners."

The international agenda for the first quarter of 2026 was also discussed. The talks focused on participation in major foreign policy events and promoting the interests of the Union State on global platforms.