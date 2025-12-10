Moscow to Host the 45th Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Meeting

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03ff0f65-2273-444c-a9e2-aa9e472133df/conversions/f4f7dd2e-131c-41d2-8e6b-4055549b0535-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03ff0f65-2273-444c-a9e2-aa9e472133df/conversions/f4f7dd2e-131c-41d2-8e6b-4055549b0535-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03ff0f65-2273-444c-a9e2-aa9e472133df/conversions/f4f7dd2e-131c-41d2-8e6b-4055549b0535-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03ff0f65-2273-444c-a9e2-aa9e472133df/conversions/f4f7dd2e-131c-41d2-8e6b-4055549b0535-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On December 11, the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Moscow. It is the 45th since the EAEU's inception and the fourth this year.

The agenda includes integration policy issues.

Belarus chairs the Eurasian Economic Union in 2025. Our country has placed emphasis on developing technological potential and cooperation, enhancing food security, completing the formation of a common transport space, and leveling the playing field for economic development.