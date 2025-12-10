3.77 BYN
Moscow to Host the 45th Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Meeting
On December 11, the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Moscow. It is the 45th since the EAEU's inception and the fourth this year.
The agenda includes integration policy issues.
Belarus chairs the Eurasian Economic Union in 2025. Our country has placed emphasis on developing technological potential and cooperation, enhancing food security, completing the formation of a common transport space, and leveling the playing field for economic development.
At the previous meeting in Minsk, the heads of government of the EAEU member states signed a number of technical documents and discussed pressing issues. These primarily include the implementation of digital technologies, development of transport infrastructure, monitoring of trade flows, and the promotion of industrial and agricultural cooperation projects.