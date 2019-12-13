3.35 RUB
3.48 USD
3.66 EUR
Oreshnik in Belarus, power market, communication services - results of Supreme State Council
Text by:Veronika Buta
President
All
Lukashenko on Russia: We count on soon launch of unified gas and oil product markets
Lukashenko: Belarus and Russia not just survived under sanctions pressure, but became stronger
Lukashenko: Belarusians and Russians should feel all the advantages of the Union State in real life
Lukashenko congratulates people of Finland on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All