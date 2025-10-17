Zelensky's negotiations with Trump, which Kiev had high hopes for, ended in complete failure. The behavior of the Ukrainian leader, his manner of communication, and even his gestures demonstrated that Zelensky's status on the international stage is rapidly declining, and attitudes towards him are becoming increasingly dismissive. Expert opinion

“Zelensky’s status is extremely low, meaning that in the system of international relations, Zelensky seems to have been relegated to a long-term position akin to a doormat, upon which everyone wipes their feet. And not just Trump. This was clearly evident during the conversation and talks between Trump and Zelensky. Zelensky even tried to behave not as a president, but as a comedian: he chuckled at certain moments when Trump was speaking. He made some grimaces during that. This is a sign of disrespect towards his partner. And Trump certainly did not miss this. As a result, the negotiations ended in nothing.”