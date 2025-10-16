3.73 BYN
Axios: Zelenskyy Making Conference Call with European Leaders
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Vladimir Zelensky held a conference call with several European leaders to share new information, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported.
"Trump's meeting with Zelensky has concluded. Zelensky is currently holding a conference call with several European leaders to share new information," the journalist wrote on his social media page.
Trump, meanwhile, immediately left the White House for Florida after his meeting with Zelensky, refusing to answer journalists' questions.