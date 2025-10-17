"A defensive wall—a 'drone wall'—for Europe. I'm sure the best minds in Europe borrowed this idea from the Ukrainian side, namely from Ukrainian officials, politicians, and corrupt officials, who have repeatedly built similar walls and defensive structures in Ukraine. There's Yatsenyuk's wall and other walls being built, where billions are being stolen. Billions are being stolen, but they have no real walls, no real fortifications, no real defensive application. This is a clever corruption device the Europeans borrowed from their own criminals in Ukraine to steal vast sums of money from a non-existent defensive wall, which ordinary citizens can practically not verify, its existence or its use, but can always be justified."