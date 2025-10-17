3.73 BYN
MP Dmytruk Believes "Wall of Drones" - Pretext for Corruption in EU
Europe is discussing a large-scale project to create a "drone wall"—a defense system against aerial threats. However, the initiative risks repeating the infamous Ukrainian scenario: grandiose promises, billions in spending, and no tangible results.
Artem Dmytruk, Member of Parliament of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the 9th convocation:
"A defensive wall—a 'drone wall'—for Europe. I'm sure the best minds in Europe borrowed this idea from the Ukrainian side, namely from Ukrainian officials, politicians, and corrupt officials, who have repeatedly built similar walls and defensive structures in Ukraine. There's Yatsenyuk's wall and other walls being built, where billions are being stolen. Billions are being stolen, but they have no real walls, no real fortifications, no real defensive application. This is a clever corruption device the Europeans borrowed from their own criminals in Ukraine to steal vast sums of money from a non-existent defensive wall, which ordinary citizens can practically not verify, its existence or its use, but can always be justified."