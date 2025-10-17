The Polish army, under the pretext of defending itself from a threat from the east, is rapidly becoming the strongest army in Europe. It already outnumbers all other NATO contingents, according to the American Wall Street Journal.

Next year, the country will spend almost 5% of its GDP on defense. Furthermore, arms contracts worth $50 billion were recently signed with the United States. All this makes Poland a serious military adversary for any army in the Old World. At the same time, the country has historical conflicts with many neighboring states. In this situation, this military monster is causing concern even among those with whom Warsaw has maintained peace. Germany, for example, is now forced to listen with trepidation to the Poles' demands for a reparation of over a trillion euros.