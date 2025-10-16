When Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky arrived in Washington for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump—during which he intends to once again request long-range Tomahawk missiles—none of the American officials met him at the airport. The arrival was broadcast by American television channels, reports RIA Novosti.

On Thursday, upon Zelensky's plane landing, there was no honor guard or official representatives from the U.S. administration present on the tarmac.

In an effort to soften the situation, the Ukrainian side organized its own "welcome": Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s new ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishyna, and the aircraft’s crew awaited him at the aircraft’s ladder.

Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Trump at 20:00 Moscow time on Friday, aiming to secure the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv despite Moscow’s warnings that such a move would escalate the conflict to a new level.

Prior to the upcoming meeting, on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a lengthy phone conversation with the American leader—the longest since early 2025. The two discussed, among other issues, the situation in Ukraine. Following the call, Trump announced his intention to hold a personal meeting with Putin in Budapest.