Zelensky's visit to Washington, on which he had placed great hopes, ended in nothing. Kiev never received the desired cruise missiles. And Trump's latest conversation with Putin only underscored the balance of power and demonstrated the failure of the Kyiv regime's strategy, according to political strategist and member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants Alina Zhestovskaya.

"The announcement Zelensky made in Washington, the hopes he'd been nurturing all week that Trump would provide him with cruise missiles, have been dashed," the expert noted. "Trump stated quite clearly and unequivocally that the United States needs Tomahawks. Of course, swapping them for Ukrainian drones is a wonderful commercial proposal and a wonderful business plan, but for now, the US will reject it. It was undoubtedly very disappointing and undesirable for Zelensky that, just before their meeting, Trump called Putin again, spoke with him, and once again expressed compliments about the Russian president. Zelensky failed to make any breakthroughs with this visit. He's back where he started."