Trump Confident That the United States Will Maintain Good Relations with China
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his confidence that the United States will maintain amicable relations with China, emphasizing that what remains essential is reaching an honest and fair trade agreement with Chinese authorities. Trump made these remarks during an interview with Fox Business, as reported by TASS.
"I believe everything will be fine with China. I get along very well with Xi Jinping," Trump stated. "He is a very strong leader, an incredible person. His life is a remarkable story — a story fit for an extraordinary film. I think we will get along with China, but we need to strike a fair deal. It must be just."
The president also accused Beijing of allegedly deceiving Washington, attributing this situation to the actions of former President Richard Nixon, who he claims allowed this to happen.
Trump confirmed that he will participate in a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea at the end of October—early November. "We’ll meet in a couple of weeks. We’ll meet in South Korea with Chairman Xi and others," he said. "We have separate meetings planned."
On October 9, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce published two documents tightening controls on the export of rare earth metals and related technologies. The following day, October 10, Trump announced that, starting from November 1 or earlier, the U.S. would raise tariffs on Chinese goods by 100%, in addition to implementing export controls on software. He also warned of possible restrictions on supplies to China and other products, particularly aircraft parts, and hinted at the possibility of canceling his meeting with Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in South Korea. The total U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods could reach 130%.