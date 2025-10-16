Trump Assesses Meeting with Zelensky at White House

Trump and Zelensky met in Washington. This is his third visit to the White House since the beginning of the year, and again in civilian clothes.

According to the U.S. President's press service, Zelensky left the White House this time after less than two and a half hours there. The meeting was difficult, and the American leader was tough, according to Axios. Donald Trump made it clear: his priority is diplomacy, and providing Tomahawk missiles could undermine that process. The current U.S. proposal for a diplomatic solution to the conflict is a freeze in front lines.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"We had a very good meeting, in my opinion. They must immediately stop the war along the front lines, wherever it is, otherwise things will become too complicated and there will be no solution. You stop at the front lines, and both sides must go home to their families, stop the killing, and that's the end of it. Stop right now at the front lines. I told Zelenskyy this, I told President Putin this."

One of the main topics of the meeting was the Russian-American summit scheduled to take place in Budapest in the coming weeks. The White House emphasized that the meeting was planned to be bilateral. He said Zelensky would be "on call" during that time. Following the closed meeting, according to Ukrainian media, Zelensky immediately began a telephone talks with European leaders. It was not specified who exactly connected to the call.