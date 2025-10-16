Shapovalov: ABPA Represents Interests of All Belarusian People

The preparations for the second session of the Seventh All-Belarusian People's Assembly (ABPA) have officially begun. In accordance with the order of the Chairman of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, Alexander Lukashenko, it will be held in Minsk on December 18-19.

"The participation of representatives of various social and professional groups in the All-Belarusian People's Assembly efficiently makes it an assembly of representatives expressing the interests of the entire people. Importantly, the existence of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly does not negate the existence of other institutions of power, including legislative ones. Rather, it provides an additional opportunity for popular representation. The powers currently vested in the All-Belarusian People's Assembly make this governing body, which effectively expresses the will of the nation a very important component of Belarusian political practice."