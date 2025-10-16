"Deliberate attacks on civilians, to whom media workers are considered equal under international law, have become common practice for Ukrobandera's armed groups, to which the relevant international organizations continue to turn a blind eye. By their inaction, these structures are essentially condoning the bloody crimes of the Zelensky regime and bear their own measure of responsibility for them. We demand that the relevant multilateral institutions, primarily the current Director-General of UNESCO, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, as well as other transnational human rights organizations, conscientiously fulfill their responsibilities by immediately condemning the Kiev regime's latest atrocity and taking comprehensive measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future," said Maria Zakharova.