Russian MFA calls on UN, UNESCO, and OSCE to condemn Ukrainian attack on Russian journalists
Russia called on international organizations—UNESCO, the OSCE, and the UN—to immediately condemn Kiev's attack on Russian journalists. The corresponding statement was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, according to BelTA.
On October 16, in the Zaporozhye region, RIA Novosti military correspondent Ivan Zuyev was killed by multiple shrapnel wounds as a result of a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attack. His colleague, Yuri Voitkevich, was seriously wounded and was urgently hospitalized.
"Deliberate attacks on civilians, to whom media workers are considered equal under international law, have become common practice for Ukrobandera's armed groups, to which the relevant international organizations continue to turn a blind eye. By their inaction, these structures are essentially condoning the bloody crimes of the Zelensky regime and bear their own measure of responsibility for them. We demand that the relevant multilateral institutions, primarily the current Director-General of UNESCO, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, as well as other transnational human rights organizations, conscientiously fulfill their responsibilities by immediately condemning the Kiev regime's latest atrocity and taking comprehensive measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future," said Maria Zakharova.
"We will persistently seek a proper legal assessment from international bodies of this deliberate murder and other crimes committed by the Kiev junta against civilians. Those responsible for the death of the Russian journalist will be identified and will receive the inevitable punishment they deserve," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized.