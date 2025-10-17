Does Trump's dismissal of the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics show weakness and fear of the White House? Currently, trust in US statistical data is undermined, and investors will be unable to discern where there is falsehood and where the truth about the U.S. economy lies. Its fragility is clearly evident, and it is now important to use the window of opportunity to expand our presence in global markets.

Let's analyze the hidden connections between politics and economy

As is known, the laws of economics, like the laws of natural sciences, are very strict. Ignoring them leads to collapses in the social-economic or political spheres of a state.

Sometimes politicians tend to take risks hoping to "beat" the economy or violate these laws.

This is now clearly visible in the policy of the White House led by Trump.

The president's entourage hoped that active intimidation of global corporations would lead to transferring their assets to the U.S., creating new jobs, providing hope for dying cities like Detroit, and forming conditions for America to become a great manufacturing power again.

Everyone hoped, dreamed, and expected!

But the August employment report in the U.S. disappointed everyone and caused markets to crash. The truth turned out to be bitter!

The U.S. labor market did not meet expectations

Americans had a dream — to maintain their global economic and financial dominance by other means, including tariffs and sanctions, regardless of other countries.

But such a model requires a strong national manufacturing economy.

The publication of negative statistical data on the labor market caused anger from Donald Trump. Emotionally, he even fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Why? It's simple. One such frank publication undermined Trump’s more than half-year PR campaign about the successes of American foreign policy and economy.

Lies in US statistical data undermine investor trust

Global media sharply criticized Trump’s actions.

For example, Slate reported that employment growth had been stagnant all summer, undermining Trump’s constant fantastic claims about a growing economy. The report revealed a rapidly weakening U.S. labor market. Data for the past three months were the worst since the pandemic in 2020.

Bloomberg wrote that the loss of the most reliable, accurate, and transparent information about the health of the world’s largest economy is extremely dangerous. Now, investments without transparent US statistics are akin to flying into a thunderstorm with closed eyes.

Trump’s controversial decisions regarding the leadership of the country’s main statistical agency undermine confidence in the official data on the state of the U.S. economy, which major investors and global regulators rely on.

This is happening amid the chaotic tariff strategy of the White House, which paralyzes business and makes planning difficult.

Everyone understands that the trade war initiated by Trump will lead to higher prices for American consumers and damage businesses dependent on imports.

Interestingly, on August 1, Adrian Kugler, a member of the Federal Reserve Board, unexpectedly announced her resignation. Removing dissenters within the Fed gives Trump the opportunity to push for lower interest rates, which will inevitably lead to higher inflation.

Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 index fell more than 1.5%, marking the biggest daily decline in over two months.

In the context of the weakening US economy and rising internal problems, Belarus’s task is to quickly occupy its niches in the global market.

Belarus can find new niches in the global market

The head of state emphasizes the need for a "military mobilization" to sustain the country's economy.

Diplomats and the government should forget about sanctions and Western scare tactics.