The centuries-old friendship, unbreakable brotherhood, spiritual kinship, and mutual support are what unite Belarus and Russia. This was emphasized on April 1 in Tatarstan, where a Belarusian delegation is currently visiting.

On April 2nd, business negotiations will take place, and the delegation will participate in the work of the international forum "Energopro." On April 1, a festive evening dedicated to the Day of Unity of the two peoples was held.

The House of Friendship of Peoples in Kazan is the ideal place for meeting friends, like-minded people, and important trade partners. Here, a solemn concert took place to celebrate the Day of Unity of Belarus and Russia.

In 2025, Minsk and Kazan became sister cities. In May, Kazan Days will be held in Belarus, and on April 1, a Belarusian delegation led by Vice Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich arrived in Tatarstan.

The meeting followed Tatarstan’s traditions: renowned chak-chak and Tatar hospitality, which also cherish Belarusian history intertwined with these lands. For some time, Belarusian literary classic Yanka Kupala lived here. Today, his poems are translated into Tatar, and a museum dedicated to him is located in the House of Friendship, with part of the exposition exhibited there.

"In this hall, we have bas-reliefs of Yakub Kolas, Maksim Bahdanovich, and Yanka Kupala," said Rimma Abyzova, director of the Yanka Kupala Museum (Tatarstan, Russia), emphasizing how literature promotes Belarusian culture and traditions.

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The evening featured a synergy of Belarusian, Russian, and Tatar songs, dances, and poetry — from "Białowieża Forest" to "The House of the Father is Not for Sale." Such creative joint events are relevant for all generations today.

Shared traditions and heroic history make us stronger.

Viktor Karankevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

"This celebration embodies centuries of friendship: spiritual kinship, unbreakable brotherhood, and successful strategic development of our countries. The Belarusian-Russian union has repeatedly proven its resilience and has enormous potential for further development."

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Today, Belarus is establishing direct contacts with Russian regions: MZKT and KAMAZ cooperate, and MTZ equipment works in almost every field. The light industry also has significant prospects.

Oleg Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan (Russia):

"It’s very easy to sew suits from Belarusian fabrics, and our producers are eager to work with them. Soon, our cars will visit Belarus to see what is produced there. We cooperate in energy, chemistry, automotive industry, and across all sectors. I believe this cooperation will continue."

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On April 2, Belarusian delegates will discuss the economy and enterprise cooperation in more detail. Negotiations with Tatarstan’s leadership are planned, and the delegation will participate in the international "Energopro-2026" energy forum. Belarus will have its own stand showcasing developments from Belarusian enterprises, and representatives will take part in the forum’s plenary sessions.