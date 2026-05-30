In a remarkably candid interview, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has lifted the veil on what many in Brussels and Washington appear to view as the new normal: a decade-long war in Ukraine.

“I hope there will be enough volunteers,” Merkel said. “I hope that in ten years the war in Ukraine will be over.”

The remark, coming from one of Europe’s most experienced statesmen long after she left office, is more than a personal opinion — it reflects a cold strategic calculation now openly shared in Western capitals. Peace is no longer the priority. Endurance is.

The same grim logic was voiced even more bluntly by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, who dropped any diplomatic pretence and described Ukraine as a “useful European polygon” — a hardened, battle-tested outpost on the eastern flank that benefits the entire EU.

Together, the two statements strip away the last remnants of the “search for peace” narrative. The West is not preparing for negotiations. It is preparing for a long war — with Ukraine cast in the role of both cannon fodder and forward operating base.

French Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad reinforced the message when asked about the need for talks with Russia.

“Our priority is not negotiations with Russia,” he replied, “but continued support for Ukraine and increased economic pressure on Moscow.”

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, is pushing ahead with the “Eastern Flank Observation” project, layered on top of the already ambitious “Eastern Shield” and “Baltic Defence Line” initiatives. The plans include massive arms deliveries, advanced air-defence systems, intelligence infrastructure, and rapid-deployment logistics across the Baltic states and Eastern Europe.

In plain language: the region is being turned into a launchpad for potential direct confrontation.

The Baltic countries are already deeply involved, offering airspace for Ukrainian drones and serving as key logistics hubs. The war is steadily creeping toward the borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Against this backdrop, Kyiv’s rhetoric has grown increasingly aggressive toward Minsk. President Zelensky and his commanders now speak openly of “500 potential targets” on Belarusian territory and suggest that the presence of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus justifies pre-emptive Ukrainian action.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko responded with characteristic bluntness while expressing a rare note of sympathy:

“I do not react to the babble coming from Kyiv, including from President Zelensky himself. In this case I try to feel sorry for him. There is a war going on, anything can happen. The man is under enormous pressure… As for his statement that Belarus will be dragged into the war — it will only happen in one case: if aggression is committed against our territory.”

The strategic aim behind Kyiv’s provocations is clear: to draw Belarus into the conflict and create a second front for Russia. Minsk and Moscow have repeatedly made clear that the nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus serve solely as a deterrent and would be used only in the event of direct aggression against the Union State.

Yet the more aggressive Zelensky’s language becomes, the more it plays into the hands of the Western “war party.” By rejecting dialogue and escalating tensions with Belarus, Kyiv is helping to lock Europe into a strategy of permanent confrontation — one that risks catastrophic consequences far beyond Ukrainian borders.