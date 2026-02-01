Meeting of Supreme State Council of Union State to be Held Late February

"We are confidently moving along the accelerating trajectory of our integration, not just maintaining the pace, but gaining momentum, because this meets the needs of the people of our countries and enhances their spiritual and material well-being. Thanks to the presidents of Belarus and Russia, who are driving these processes, we have made significant progress in many areas. Russia is Belarus's main partner in both economic and political terms. I think we can put modesty aside and say that our government is also working collaboratively and efficiently. In 2025, Russia strengthened its status as a key partner for Belarus. Russian investors account for approximately 60% of all foreign direct investment attracted. At the same time, Belarus is also significantly increasing investment in the Russian economy at an even faster pace. In 2025, foreign trade between Belarus and Russia increased by 5.6%. Trade in services is growing even faster."