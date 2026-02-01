3.75 BYN
Meeting of Supreme State Council of Union State to be Held Late February
On February 2, a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State was held in Moscow. Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin led the Belarusian delegation, while his counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin - the Russian one.
The agenda covered 14 issues, including a discussion of the implementation of the provisions of the Union State Treaty and interim results of trade and economic cooperation.
Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of Belarus:
"We are confidently moving along the accelerating trajectory of our integration, not just maintaining the pace, but gaining momentum, because this meets the needs of the people of our countries and enhances their spiritual and material well-being. Thanks to the presidents of Belarus and Russia, who are driving these processes, we have made significant progress in many areas. Russia is Belarus's main partner in both economic and political terms. I think we can put modesty aside and say that our government is also working collaboratively and efficiently. In 2025, Russia strengthened its status as a key partner for Belarus. Russian investors account for approximately 60% of all foreign direct investment attracted. At the same time, Belarus is also significantly increasing investment in the Russian economy at an even faster pace. In 2025, foreign trade between Belarus and Russia increased by 5.6%. Trade in services is growing even faster."
As the Russian Prime Minister noted following the meeting, free travel for beneficiaries and discounts are planned for trains between neighboring regions of Belarus and Russia. A meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, attended by the presidents of the two countries, will be held at the end of February 2026.